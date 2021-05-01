Bully Trademark From Rockstar Games Gives Fans Hope for Bully 2

✖

Yesterday, Rockstar Games updated its trademark for Bully three times in 24 hours. Meanwhile, it's also on the hunt for several Game Testers. These two things are probably not related, but there's a chance they are, and where there's a chance, there's a Bully fan hopeful for Bully 2. That said, there are a variety of explanations for the latter that don't involve Bully 2, and in this instance, the trademark updates don't mean much.

There's a common misconception that the filing of trademarks and trademark updates do not mean anything. Most of the time, this is true. However, it's not always the case. To keep a trademark, you have to prove you're using it and demonstrate how you will continue to use it. If you do absolutely nothing with a trademark, you will eventually lose it.

So, does Rockstar Games updating its trademark for Bully point to Bully 2? Well, it could, but it doesn't have to. Rockstar Games continues to sell Bully and port it forward. Right now, there's a variety of legacy consoles you can buy the game on, and it's also available on Steam, mobile, and PS4. And from what I've heard, it's being ported forward again.

All of this is to say, there any plenty of explanations for the trademark update, none of which involve a sequel. However, the update coupled with the aforementioned news has some fans of the series over on Reddit hopeful.

For what it's worth, I've heard from more than one source that Bully 2 was in development at Rockstar Games not that long ago. And I've also heard there are many within Rockstar Games that want to revisit the IP, but it doesn't sound like it's going to happen anytime soon, despite interest from Take-Two Interactive to get more games out of Rockstar than it currently is. Not only have I not heard a whisper about a sequel in a while, but from what I understand, the window of opportunity for the sequel is gone with GTA 6 development revving up.

