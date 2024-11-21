Rockstar Games Leak Reveals Bully Surprise

A new Rockstar Games leak has seemingly revealed a surprise it was preparing for Bully fans. It has been almost 20 years since Rockstar Games released Bully in 2006 via the PS2, and eventually the Nintendo Wii and Xbox 360 as well. Despite considerable demand and the commercial success of the game, there has never been a sequel, largely because Rockstar Games has become a two-series studio. In other words, it only makes Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption games now. Over the years, there have been a few Bully 2 sequels in the works, including fairly recently, but all have ended up cancelled before they were even revealed.

Right now, there is no word of Bully 2, and that may never change. It seems Rockstar Games is done with the series. After GTA 6 releases next year, it will likely turn its attention to Red Dead Redemption 3. By the time that releases, it will be time for GTA 7. And the cycle will repeat and repeat and repeat.

While Bully fans don’t have Bully 2 to look forward to, they don’t have something to anticipate. As the Tez2 notes over on social media platform X, Rockstar Games has added a development branch to Bully: Scholarship Edition to SteamDB for the first time in a decade. Why? We don’t know, at least not definitively.

As the Tez2 points out, this may have something to do with addressing the crashes that plague the PC version in anticipation of GTA+ support once the GTAV Gen9 edition launches on PC. And this may be on the money, but it could be indicative of something even larger than this. Unfortunately, right now all we have is speculation.

What is clear is something is happening with the game. Whether it has something to do with GTA+, only time will tell, but there is no reason Rockstar Games would be messing around with the game on the backend of Steam if something wasn’t in the pipeline.

At the moment of publishing, Rockstar Games has not commented on this leak and the speculation it has created. We do not suspect this will change, for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.