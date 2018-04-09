Bungie Battling Destiny 2 ‘Idlers’ In Strikes With New Update

While Bungie is still attempting to correct issues within its world of Destiny 2, there are ones that manage to continuously pop up, especially when it comes to exploits. However, it appears that the developer is addressing a pretty big one that takes place during Strikes, with some players taking advantage of the system.

The company has noticed that some players are coming up as inactive during Strikes, and, as a result, has managed to make a tweak that makes it a little harder to take advantage of such a tactic.

According to the official Bungie Help account, a new update will prevent people from taking advantage of this. “In response to recent player feedback, we are reducing the amount of time it takes for players to be returned to Orbit due to inactivity in Strike playlists.

“Players will now be removed after 3 minutes of inactivity. If you encounter issues, please report to the #Help forum.”

This is broken down a bit by the team at EGM, who explains how people can take advantage of idling. “As most Strike playlists require a three-person fireteam, it’s imperative that each Guardian pull their weight. However, it’s been common for players unhappy with the Strike location to idle at the beginning of the event and let their teammates carry them through to the end. In turn, the new time restriction should make this less of a problem.”

But according to the publication, there are also concerns. “For example, many Guardians run Strike playlists with friends, which has allowed players to step away from a match for a few minutes to take care of real-world business and let the others briefly carry them. Many players have pointed this situation out in the replies to Bungie Help’s recent tweet, so it seems the developer might face some backlash from dedicated fireteams.”

It is a change that, in the long term, should be for the better, though Bungie might continue to make tweaks so that it’s good for everyone all around, especially devoted players. But, for now, if you’re in the midst of a Strike, you’re probably better off if you keep things moving.

Destiny 2 is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.