Report: Burnout Paradise Remastered Could Be Coming To Nintendo Switch As Well

A few days ago, we reported a story talking about how Electronic Arts could be bringing back its open-world racing classic Burnout Paradise, just in time for the game’s tenth anniversary. The story initially reported on a retail listing suggesting that the game would be coming to Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

However, upon doing a little more digging, it appears that the game could be coming to another platform as well – the Nintendo Switch.

Although the listing for the item has since been removed, it noted that the game had not two but three versions coming out, including Nintendo Switch. The classification rating looked pretty official, but more than likely, EA had it taken down until it makes some sort of formal announcement early next year.

The original Burnout Paradise was first released back in early 2008 for Xbox 360, PlayStation 3 and PC, and garnered many fans before EA shifted over to its Need For Speed series. We haven’t seen Burnout since then, so EA may be testing the waters for a potential comeback for that series. Maybe.

And releasing it for the Nintendo Switch would be a novel idea. Not only would it provide further support for the system from EA. The only game the company has released for the system thus far is FIFA 18, though that could change next year with a possible port of its indie game Fe, which could be announced in a forthcoming Nintendo Direct.

As expected, Electronic Arts hasn’t said a word, and Nintendo hasn’t confirmed the game either, so take the rumor with a grain of salt. However, we’ve seen surprise games make their way to the Switch from third parties in the past, like Bethesda with its stellar port of Doom, as well as its forthcoming port of Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus. EA may just be waiting to spring a surprise on us, just in time for the new year.

We’ll let you know once the company confirms the game, but you can check out the original Paradise now on Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, PC and Xbox One, since it’s officially a part of the Xbox One backward compatible line-up.