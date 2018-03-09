Burnout Paradise Remastered Trial Now Available On EA Access, But It Has Issues

A little while back, Electronic Arts surprised nostalgic gamers by announcing Burnout Paradise Remastered for Xbox One and PlayStation 4, with a release date of March 16. However, if you’ve got an EA Access membership, you can actually take it for a test drive right now.

The EA Access trial for Remastered is available for download, and gives you a small taste of what’s to come from the full game, which goes for $39.99 (or slightly less for EA Access members).

That said, it sounds like a few fans are taking issue with the demo, mainly with the upscaled visuals. It was reported that the game would take advantage of the Xbox One X hardware, but it doesn’t sound like it’s as smoothly remastered as they had hoped.

One fan complained, “Across the board, everyone is saying it’s a terrible port. They upped the resolution but nothing is changed at all. No one understands how they’re charging $40 for it. So that’s my hype crashed and burned.”

He continued, “It runs fine, there’s just nothing new. Just a slightly higher resolution. Everyone says it’s pretty much the exact same as playing the backward compatible version or playing it on PC. If you’re going to call something a ‘remaster’ at least update the assets / textures / effects.”

A Reddit user also noted, “An X enhanced BC title, but I couldn’t see myself paying full price for it. I remember the game looking just as nice on PC in 1080p, if not nicer. My biggest gripe is that you have access to all the DLC cars immediately, so the sense of progression is kind of lost. Also noticed a glitch where if you’re doing a community time challenge (which are involuntary) shutting down a special car won’t give you access to it. Kind of annoying, but then again, all those cars are rendered useless with the DLC cars.

“It’s great for the sake of nostalgia, but considering I paid $3 for a pc key years ago and it hardly looks different… I can’t recommend it, really. $15 sounds absolutely reasonable, but only since it’s online supported again.”

Now, you can still try out the game for free with an EA Access membership, and judge for yourself. We’ll give the game a fair shake with a review and see how the final version fares.

Burnout Paradise Remastered will release on March 16 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.