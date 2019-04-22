‘Burnout Paradise’ Servers Closing Up Shop After Over 11 Years

Burnout Paradise was originally released by Criterion Games and Electronic Arts back in 2008 for PC, PlayStation 3, and Xbox 360. Since then, players have been having a blast driving all around the city, crashing into everything in sight, and causing all of the damage in the world. However, it looks like those fun times will soon be coming to an end for those still playing the original game, as it was recently revealed that servers will be shutting down later this year. While this is surely unfortunate for those remaining loyal to the original title, fans needn’t worry, as the remastered version’s servers will continue to live on.

Taking to Twitter, Criterion announced that the Burnout Paradise servers will close down on August 1st of this year. Of course, this only means that online play will no longer be available. For those who continue to enjoy the game offline, there will be no changes for you.

Burnout Paradise fans, after over 11.5 years of service, the servers for the original 2008 game will be closing on August 1st 2019. That affects Xbox 360, PS3 and PC versions. Offline play will still be available of course, and Burnout Paradise Remastered servers are unaffected. — Criterion Games (@CriterionGames) April 17, 2019

For those looking to continue their online journey after August 1st, however, you’ll need to switch over to Burnout Paradise Remastered. Here’s more about the updated version:

“Make action your middle name as you rule the streets in Burnout Paradise Remastered. Tear up the town from hectic downtown avenues to wild mountain roads. Relive the high-octane stunts and wanton destruction of one of the greatest arcade-driving games ever!

“Burnout Paradise Remastered provides the ultimate driving playground for you and your friends to play online. This remaster includes all add-ons from the Year of Paradise, including the Big Surf Island update, meticulously recreated and ready to wreck in 4K.”

