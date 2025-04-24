RoboCop: Rogue City – Unfinished Business Release Date Revealed

RoboCop: Rogue City proved to be a surprise hit and gained a cult following. While many considered the game to be easy, it made you feel as if you were truly RoboCop. Now, players will be able to get behind the visor of RoboCop once again thanks to the release date reveal for its DLC, RoboCop: Rogue City – Unfinished Business. It picks up soon after the events of RoboCop: Rogue City and sees RoboCop once again having to save the day and deliver justice. Not only is there new story content, but players can enjoy new features, weapons, and additions to the already robust game.

RoboCop: Rogue City – Unfinished Business launches on July 17th for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. After defeating the “New Guy in Town,” players will take control of RoboCop to free the OmniTOwer, a massive housing complex, after it has been taken over by a group of mercenaries. The OmniTower has been transformed into a deadly stronghold, and players must climb to the top to defeat its mysterious leader.

This DLC also brings new elements to the game. Fans can enjoy new weapons, such as the Cryo Cannon, and new enemies to face in combat. New finishing moves make it more enjoyable than ever to fight crime, and players will experience thrilling flashbacks that uncover Alex Murphy’s story, even playing as him before he became RoboCop.

No price was given was RoboCop: Rogue City – Unfinished Business, but there isn’t long to wait before players can get their hands on it. This DLC acts as a sequel to RoboCop: Rogue City without being a fully-fledged one. Players can enjoy the continued story of RoboCop and futuristic Detroit without the long wait and price tag of a true sequel.