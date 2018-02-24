Call of Duty: WWII Weapon Update Addresses ADS Frustrations

The team over at Sledgehammer Games have finally listened to fan complaints about ADS times for quite a few weapons in Call of Duty: WWII. Though the title has mostly been welcomed to positive feedback, it is an online game and sometimes tweaks are just necessary. That’s where the latest weapon update comes into play.

Quite a few weapons are receiving buffs like the LMGs and SMGs, while the M1903 and Kar98K are seeing some nerf action. Luckily, the scope nerfs don’t seem to have much of an impact, the decrease is fairly minute.

Here’s everything from the latest patch for the popular Call of Duty shooter:

SMGs

Buffed base ADS times and buffed ADS in from sprint times (ADS sprint out times match ADS from sprint times)

Rifles

Buffed base ADS transition times, but not ADS from sprint times/ADS sprint out times, in an effort to maintain a difference between the SMG and AR class playstyles

Snipers: Kar98k and M1903

Nerfed ADS transition times (a slight quickscoping nerf)

LMGs

Buffed base ADS times

Note: Base ADS times for SMGs are faster than Rifles, and Rifles are faster than LMGs. In other words, there is now more of a distinction between class playstyles.

WEAPONS:

MP-40

Buffed recoil in an effort to have a more competitive SMG on par with the PPSh-41

FG 42

Nerfed fire rate so that the damage output is more in line with other weapons in its class

SVT-40

Buffed recoil in an effort to make it more manageable to shoot down range and give a better contrast to the M1 Garand

Nerfed hip spread to match the M1 Garand’s in an effort to decrease the ability to quickly kill opponents at closer ranges

M1A1

Buffed fire rate in an effort to make it a more competitive choice amongst the other rifles (still slightly slower than the Gewehr 43)

Gewehr 43

Buffed fire rate in an effort to make it a more competitive choice amongst the other rifles (still slightly faster than M1A1)

Buffed recoil (closer to that of M1A1)

Buffed clip size to be 12 rounds per clip instead of 10

M30 Luftwaffe Drilling

Buffed damage per pellet to be on par with the recent Sawed-Off Shotgun changes so that this shotgun now has a more automatic 2-shot kill and a slightly more forgiving one-shot kill

Buffed shotgun damage range, so that it’s now more feasible to finish off an opponent who didn’t die from a rifle bullet

Buffed ADS spread to allow for greater accuracy when shooting enemies that are outside of the obvious shotgun range (while ADS)

Toggle Action

Buffed clip size to be 8 shots per clip instead of 6 in an effort to allow players to have more success with this weapon

Nerfed ADS spread to be on par with other shotguns (besides the M30)

The latest update is now live and Call of Duty: WWII is available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.