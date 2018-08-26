Call of Cthulhu’s Lovecraftian Horror On Full Display In New Trailer

Developer Cyanide Studio and publisher Focus Home have released a brand-new, lengthy trailer of the former’s Lovecraftian horror game, Call of Cthulhu.

The new trailer specifically showcases all-new gameplay from Edward Pierce’s investigations within the eerie Hawkins Mansion. It also comes packing voice-over commentary to provide context and further insight into the footage and the game itself.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The trailer further delves deeper into some of the game’s core mechanics, such as its investigative system, it’s choices-with-consequences feature, and a “madness meter” that you’ll have to balance as you play the game, or otherwise risk slipping into total insanity.

Call of Cthulhu is in development for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, and is poised to release on October 30, right in time to enjoy it for Halloween. I’m sure that release wasn’t chosen on accident.

Personally, I’m looking forward to playing the game for Halloween. Lovecraftian horror is a sub-genre of horror that unfortunately doesn’t get much love or games made under its umbrella, so I’m almost always down to play the few games each generation that embrace its style. At the moment, I’m hesitantly excited for Call of Cthulhu. Its atmosphere, story, and art design looks terrific, but some of the technical aspects of the game — such as its facial animations — look pretty substandard. So who knows what the end product will look like.

For more on the game, here’s an official overview, courtesy of Focus Home Interactive:

Call of Cthulhu, the official videogame inspired by Chaosium’s classic pen and paper RPG, brings you deep into a world of creeping madness and shrouded Old Gods within Lovecraft’s iconic universe.