Call of Cthulhu Meets Bridgerton in New Rulebook

Chaosium has revealed their next campaign setting for Call of Cthulhu, this time bringing unspeakable cosmic horror to the era of Jane Austin and Bridgerton. Regency Cthulhu is a new campaign setting that will mix darkness and decorum together. A brief description of the upcoming book reads “A time of social niceties, grand balls, romantic intrigues and disappointments. Twisted horrors Have lain dormant for centuries now seek to burst forth into England. Welcome to Regency Cthulhu.” Regency Cthulhu was written by Andrew Peregrine, Lynne Hardy, and more. You can check out a first look at the cover below.

Call of Cthulhu is a horror-themed tabletop roleplaying game based on the works of H.P. Lovecraft and other works that make up the Cthulhu Mythos. While the game’s default setting is early 20th century New England, the era and region where Lovecraft lived and many of his story are set, Chaosium also has several alternative campaign setting books allowing adventures to be set in a variety of different eras and locations. One of the more popular recent campaign settings is Harlem Unbound, which is set during the Harlem Renaissance.

The “Regency Era” of England ran from 1795 to the 1830s and referred to the era of England in which George IV ruled over the England as the prince regent, as his father King George III was unfit to rule due to poor mental health. While George III died in 1820, the Regency Era is often considered to run until the 1830s due to trends in fashion and culture. Although the era is often defined by its opulence and high society, it was also a period of immense squalor and drastically divided social classes. The Regency Era is perhaps best defined by the works of Jane Austen, an author who lived during the Regency Era and whose characters grappled with the societal norms and issues of the day. More recently, the Regency Era has seen newfound relevance thanks to the smash hit series Bridgerton, which presents a more racially diverse version of Regency England while playing up its opulence and the gossip and rumors that ran rampant through its high society.

No release date was announced for Regency Cthulhu.