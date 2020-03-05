Call of Duty: Warzone Reportedly Releasing March 10, Is Squads Only

According to a new rumor, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s heavily rumored battle royale mode — reportedly called Warzone — is releasing on March 10 via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Further, it will be free-to-play and be its own separate client, meaning you won’t need to own Modern Warfare to play it. The rumor further alleges that it will be squads only, so if you were hoping to play it solo or with one other person, it looks like you won’t be able to, at least not at launch. That said, this does explain the rumored 200-player count.

The rumor also claims that the trailer is ready, and that it will be revealed either today or on Monday. Obviously, it’s not going to be revealed today, so if this rumor is true, then the game/mode will be revealed after the weekend.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As for the rumor itself, it comes way of Twitter user Okami, who gained some credibility after some of their previous rumors about the game came true. That said, these new claims should obviously be taken with a grain of salt or two. However, as Okami notes, if this all comes true, it will lend credence to their claim that a remake of Modern Warfare 2 is dropping this year.

– Warzone is launching March 10th – Trailer is ready. It’s coming either on Thursday or on Monday. – Free to play – Squads only – Will be in its own separate client When all of this comes true you will know I’m right about MW2R coming this year. — Okami (@Okami13_) March 5, 2020

It’s worth pointing out that almost all of this — minus the squads only claim — has been alleged by previous rumors. In other words, the leaker in question could be piggybacking on what’s already out there about the game.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more news, media, rumors, and leaks on the best-selling first-person shooter, be sure to take a second and peruse all of our past and recent coverage of the 2019 game by clicking right here. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to drop a comment or two with your thoughts or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there.