Call of Duty 2020 Leaks Online Again

✖

Call of Duty 2020 -- rumored to be titled Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War -- has leaked online again, just one week after our first look at its gameplay surfaced online. The leak comes way of PlayStation's backend, where it mentions the internal developer alpha for Call of Duty 2020 is dubbed "The Red Door." What this codename means, isn't clear, but it's possible it's some type of encrypted reference to the game's alleged setting: The Cold War. It's also possible it's a meaningless codename.

The leak specifically has surfaced via PS4DataBase, which tracks the activity of PSN's backend. According to the site, the upload includes a 71GB file and makes mention of support of the PS4 Pro. There's no mention of the PS5, but this is to be expected. That said, beyond details on the file size and PS4 Pro, no other salient details are divulged.

While no other pertinent details are shared by the leak, an image does accompany the upload. Unfortunately, the image doesn't reveal much either. It's simply a keyhole looking into a bright red maze. On the surface level, this seems to fit the themes of Black Ops, which this game is allegedly rebooting.

Report: An internal build of #BlackOpsColdWar, codenamed "The Red Door", has leaked!https://t.co/mUja57nTZN pic.twitter.com/dNlDyTqWMl — Call of Duty Modern Warfare & Warzone Stats (@CODTracker) June 9, 2020

Interestingly, dataminers have been rummaging through the file, which reportedly features references to Zombies, multiplayer, and a single-player campaign. However, there is no reference to a battle royale mode, which lines up with previous leaks about the game. That said, not only is it possible this is outdated information, but right now, the datamining findings have not been confirmed.

At the moment of publishing, Activision and Treyarch haven't commented on this latest leak, and it's unlikely they will. Not only have the pair remained silent on previous leaks, but there's no doubting the validity of this leak, which would make commenting on it very tricky.

Call of Duty 2020 has been confirmed by the aforementioned parties, but it hasn't been revealed yet. However, this is expected to change soon.

For more news, rumors, leaks, and all other types of coverage on the Call of Duty series click here or see the relevant links below:

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.