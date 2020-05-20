Call Of Duty 2020 Rumored Cold War Setting & Title Revealed

✖

A new rumor about the upcoming Call of Duty 2020 video game has come to light that claims to reveal both the game's title and setting. The rumor comes by way of prominent Call of Duty leaker Okami, who claims the new game – scheduled to release later this year – will be called Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. One of the most, if not the most, reliable Call of Duty leakers, Okami has made a name for themselves via reliable leaks on both Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone.

In addition to revealing the name, this also seemingly confirms the game will explore the Vietnam War, or at least that's what "Black Ops" implies. In the past, rumors and reports from other credible sources have suggested the game will somehow be tied to the Black Ops sub-franchise. Meanwhile, other reports and rumors have thrown around the Vietnam War as well. So, while the title is new, word of the setting is not yet.

What's interesting about the title though is the usage of "Cold War," which suggests the game may go beyond the Vietnam War and explore the larger conflict, plus its additional proxy wars. That said, as always, all of this information, and the speculation derived from it, should be taken with a massive grain of salt. Nothing here is official, and even if everything here is correct, it's also subject to change.

A day after the leak, Activision still has not commented about the rumor. At this point, they likely won't. That said, the new installment should be revealed in the next couple of weeks, if the time lines of past Call of Duty reveals holds true.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.