Call of Duty 2021 Developer Potentially Revealed

If there’s one thing you can count on when it comes to video game releases each year, it’s that a new Call of Duty installment is always bound to arrive. While we haven’t heard a word from Activision about this year’s entry just yet, it looks like we now have a good idea of who will be developing it.

A new rumor from Tom Henderson has asserted that Sledgehammer Games is working on this year’s Call of Duty. Henderson shared an image on social media today that outlined the development timeline of the past few Call of Duty games and in the process showed that Sledgehammer is supposedly working on the title that’s coming out later in 2021. The screenshot also asserts that the game has been in the works since 2019.

Obviously, it’s important to note that we still aren’t sure if this is legitimate or not, so take what is being expressed with a grain of salt. That being said, this timeline that is being shown off makes quite a bit of sense. Given that Treyarch and Infinity Ward were the studios that have worked on Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Modern Warfare respectively over the past two years, it would stand to reason that it’s now Sledgehammer’s turn to step up to the plate.

The most recent Call of Duty game that Sledgehammer released was that of WWII back in 2017. Prior to this, it launched Advanced Warfare in 2014. The developer was reportedly supposed to have released last year’s CoD game, but a late shift in plans led to Treyarch taking over and launching Black Ops Cold War.

If what is being stated here ends up being true, we’ll obviously learn one way or another from Activision down the road. Until then, you can keep following all of our ongoing coverage of Call of Duty right here.

