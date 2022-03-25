Call of Duty Insider Teases New Remasters

An insider has stated that more Call of Duty remasters are on the way. In the age of remasters, it’s a bit surprising there haven’t been more Call of Duty remasters already. Activision has bet big on the franchise for years, but there has only been two Call of Duty remasters. Ironically, the two remasters come from the Modern Warfare trilogy, but the publisher has stated it’s not even working on a remaster for Modern Warfare 3, the final game in the saga. There’s an incomplete remastered trilogy that may never receive its modernized conclusion, but that doesn’t mean Activision is halting the remaster train as a whole.

According to insider RalphsValve, Activision is planning more Call of Duty remasters, seemingly for next year. RalphsValve notes that they’ve heard that Call of Duty, Call of Duty 2, and Call of Duty: World at War are the games being currently considered by Activision. It’s unclear if that means the publisher would work to remaster all of them in a collection or if it would single one out. In addition to this, Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare Remastered is also being considered for Nintendo Switch. All of these potential remasters would be used to fill in the gap between new Call of Duty releases. It has been reported that there will be no Call of Duty game next year, but Activision has yet to officially confirm this.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/RalphsValve/status/1507091428970741762

Activision is also expected to release Call of Duty: Warzone 2 next year, but it hasn’t offered a specific date for it. A sequel to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is slated to release this year and more information is expected to be released this summer. Between Activision’s rumored delay of next year’s entry and the imminent finalization of Microsoft’s purchase of the publisher, there’s a lot happening. Whether or not it’s all for the better remains to be seen.

What Call of Duty games do you want to see remastered? Let me know in the comments below or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.