Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Remaster Isn't Happening According to Activision

Even though we've heard plenty of reports and rumors claiming that a remaster of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 would be releasing at some point in the future, Activision has now officially debunked all of these claims. According to the longtime publisher of the Call of Duty series, no such plans are in motion to bring about a remaster of Modern Warfare 3, dashing fan hopes for such a project.

News of this lack of a remaster for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 comes by way of Charlie Intel, which received a statement directly from Activision on the matter. "A remaster of Modern Warfare 3, campaign or multiplayer, does not exist," said a representative from the publisher in a very straightforward manner. "Any reports otherwise are incorrect.”

Assuming that this news is indeed true and isn't just a smokescreen from Activision, it does come as a bit of a surprise. As mentioned, reports have been circling for close to a year now that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Campaign Remastered was going to arrive at some point in the future. Previously, Activision also released campaign remasters for Modern Warfare and Modern Warfare 2, so it stood to reason that the publisher would look to complete the trilogy at some point.

This year also made sense to see a remaster of Modern Warfare 3 come about for a number of reasons. For starters, it happens to be the game's tenth anniversary in 2021, meaning that a new edition coming about this year would have been a good way to celebrate the occasion. In addition, Sledgehammer Games is the studio that worked on Modern Warfare 3 and happens to also be developing this fall's new Call of Duty installment. To see a remaster of MW3 packaged with certain editions of the new Call of Duty, which was something that was rumored to happen, seems naturally a bit logical.

So how do you feel about this news? Are you upset that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is seemingly never going to get the remaster treatment? Share your thoughts with me either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.