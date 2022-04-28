Call of Duty Trolls Cheaters by Making Enemies Invisible

✖

As part of a recent anti-cheat update, the developers behind Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone's Ricochet anti-cheat system have outlined a new in-game mitigation technique called "Cloaking." Essentially, Cloaking all but makes cheaters helpless against their opponents as it makes legitimate players invisible to those cheating, allowing normal folks to take on cheaters much, much easier.

"With Cloaking, players that are detected to be cheating can find themselves unable to see opposing players in the game world," the official anti-cheat update blog post reads in part. "Characters, bullets, even sound from legitimate players will be undetectable to cheaters. Legitimate players, however, can see cheaters impacted by cloaking (generally, they'll be the players you see spinning in circles hollering, "Who is shooting me?!") and can dole out in-game punishment. This, like our previously revealed mitigation technique Damage Shield, gives legitimate players a leg up on cheaters."

We also wanted to spotlight one of #TeamRICOCHET's new mitigation techniques: cloaking.



While this might be the first time that the Call of Duty developers have detailed Cloaking, it appears to have been added some months back. Footage of cheaters entering a match and starting to go off before their enemies suddenly disappeared was making the rounds back in February, and it was rightly suspected to be a new in-game mitigation technique courtesy of the Richochet anti-cheat system.

Broadly speaking, Call of Duty: Warzone is currently available, free to play, for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC. Call of Duty: Vanguard is currently available for the same platforms as a premium title. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Call of Duty: Warzone right here, all of our previous coverage of Call of Duty: Vanguard right here, and, of course, all of our previous coverage of the Call of Duty franchise in general right here.

