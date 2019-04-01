‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Teaser Hints at Alcatraz in Blackout

A teaser for what looks to be a new Blackout location in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 was spotted recently and indicates that Alcatraz might be coming to the battle royale mode. First playable in the Mob of the Dead Zombies map that was recreated for Black Ops 4’s Zombies mode, the Alcatraz location was teased by Call of Duty’s Instagram account in a story that showed what looked like a dark version of the map along with some coordinates.

Those coordinates, as one might expect, line up perfectly with the real-world location of Alcatraz. The teaser on Instagram didn’t escape the attention of Black Ops 4 players who shared news of the apparent foreshadowing of Alcatraz and showed what the coordinates yielded when located on a map. This Alcatraz teaser also had a timer on it that was ticking down to April 1st, so unless this is some big April Fools’ Day joke from Treyarch, it looks like Black Ops 4 players will have more information on the possible Blackout location soon.

This isn’t the first teaser that’s been spotted for the Alcatraz location either. Black Ops 4’s trailer for the big Operation Grand Heist event that began last month included some scenes near the end that alluded to the release of Alcatraz as a new location on Blackout’s map. Around the 2:12 mark in the trailer at the top, you’ll notice that people are parachuting down onto what looks to be the outside of the Alcatraz location. The next scene, a much clearer one, shows a zombie inside the halls of the penitentiary.

This week is just the beginning. Get a look at the new content and features coming to #BlackOps4 during Operation Grand Heist in our season roadmap and blog:https://t.co/7mD1H2vjEQ pic.twitter.com/8vUwAa9jrs — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) February 18, 2019

Treyarch itself has also said that a new Blackout experience was coming to the game, though it didn’t specify what that experience would be. The roadmap for Blackout currently says “New Blackout Experience: Redacted,” though it looks as though that experience may be revealed soon.

