Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 ‘Blackout’ Beta Announced, Coming First to PS4

Treyarch is doing Call of Duty a little differently this go around with Black Ops 4 on the way. The latest in the Call of Duty franchise is giving players their own take on the battle royale genre with their upcoming ‘Blackout’ mode and now we know when players can get their hands on it early before its launch in September!

The private multiplayer beta kicks off on August 3rd, arriving first for PlayStation 4 players. For Xbox One and PC players, the private beta will kick off the following weekend. Then in the first week of September, players will be able to get their hands on the exclusive new battle royale experience, Blackout.

“Everyone who works on Blackout or plays is always eager to share a story they have,” said Studio Design Director, David Vonderhaar. “That game session might be a triumphant victory or a tragic loss — it might be how land, sea, and air vehicles collided in unexpected ways for a final showdown — or, it just might be a funny fail moment. No matter what, when people get done playing and want to tell the story of what happened to them afterwards, you know you have something special.”

“The team has been having a ridiculous amount of fun playing it internally. We are so excited to be able to share that fun with you in September. The community feedback generated from going hands-on is always incredibly important, and it’s never been more so than with Blackout,” added Treyarch Senior Producer, Yale Miller.

We don’t have an exact date yet for the private beta, but we do know it’s on the way after the multiplayer fans get their run testing the servers. As far as the standard multplayer private beta goes:

PlayStation 4 (Starts: August 3 at 10am/PT – Ends: August 6 at 10am/PT)

(Starts: August 3 at 10am/PT – Ends: August 6 at 10am/PT) PlayStation 4 and Xbox One (Starts: August 10 at 10am/PT – Ends: August 13 at 10am/PT)

and (Starts: August 10 at 10am/PT – Ends: August 13 at 10am/PT) PC Beta Early Access (Starts: August 10 at 10am/PT) *PC exclusively on Battle.Net

(Starts: August 10 at 10am/PT) *PC exclusively on Battle.Net PC Open Beta (Starts: August 11 at 10am/PT – Ends: August 13 at 10am/PT)

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 will release on October 12 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.