Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Beta Updates Next Month for Blackout, Don’t Delete Old Data

With the second beta for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 all wrapped up, the first for PC and Xbox One players, it’s time to look ahead at what’s next. Since the previous testing period was just for the standard Multiplayer, it’s time for fans of Battle Royale to see what Treyarch has to bring to the genre with Blackout. But the team did give one word of cautionary advice: Don’t delete that old data.

Thanks for playing the Black Ops 4 Multiplayer Beta! We recommend not deleting the Beta – the file will be updated in September for the Blackout Beta. — Activision Support (@ATVIAssist) August 13, 2018

There haven’t been official dates released at this time unfortunately, but we do know that Blackout will be an entirely new experience for players to enjoy. Knowing you don’t have to delete and re-upload the beta app once more is a huge bonus, and we’re interested in seeing what exactly carries over other than the usual leveling and gear acquired.

“Everyone who works on Blackout or plays is always eager to share a story they have,” said Studio Design Director David Vonderhaar last month. “That game session might be a triumphant victory or a tragic loss — it might be how land, sea, and air vehicles collided in unexpected ways for a final showdown — or, it just might be a funny fail moment. No matter what, when people get done playing and want to tell the story of what happened to them afterwards, you know you have something special.”

“The team has been having a ridiculous amount of fun playing it internally. We are so excited to be able to share that fun with you in September. The community feedback generated from going hands-on is always incredibly important, and it’s never been more so than with Blackout,” added Treyarch Senior Producer, Yale Miller.

With so many games trying their own hand at Battle Royale following the almost cult-like following PUBG and Fortnite have found, it is interesting to see the different interpretations of a pretty standard formula for this particular PvP style.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 will release on October 12 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

Are you excited to see what Blackout has to offer or are you just done with the Battle Royale craze? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below