‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Is Updating Blackout’s Looting System

Treyarch has a new Blackout looting system coming to Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, and the studio’s design director has offered up a preview of the new interface.

Design director David Vonderhaar took to Twitter to share an image of what the work-in-progress looting system looks like along with some information on the details that are still being worked out internally. Vonderhaar said the new interface is currently being developed and is even being tested by the quality assurance team, but the number of rows that the system will support hasn’t been decided yet.

Don’t tell anyone I tweeted about this. “They” get mad. … new Stash UX is in dev builds, being playtested, actually tested by QA,, and we are bug fixing. Current design debate: 2 rows of 5 or 3 rows of 5. 3 rows means less tabbing in a death stash, but less uses more screen. pic.twitter.com/WZmspp1jO9 — Lord Vonderhaar (@DavidVonderhaar) January 5, 2019

The main change from the [paper] design is that this now anchors are the bottom of your screen the same way Quick Equip does. I like this change a lot. You can still look around and understand how to look at blocked areas of your screen as a result. Even when it’s 3 rows. — Lord Vonderhaar (@DavidVonderhaar) January 5, 2019

One of the most noticeable changes in the system aside from the different possibilities of rows is that it’s now anchored in the same section where players currently quickly use perks, equip attachments, or cycle through equipment. The looting system puts the interface in the middle of the screen right now alongside the body or container that’s being looted, but the change would allow players to see more of their screen while still searching for loot they want to take.

Those following Vonderhaar offered their feedback on the system and said whether they think there should be two or three rows in the interface, and while Vonderhaar didn’t reply to all of them, he said he receives updates on social media discussions and plans on continuing his communication with Black Ops 4 players.

Good news is … I get a report EVERY DAY from the social team, this leaves me free to work on the game. It also means I am not on Twitter or Reddit as a routine part of my existence like previous games. That does not absolve me of my commitment to you, however. Will work on it. — Lord Vonderhaar (@DavidVonderhaar) January 5, 2019

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s new Blackout looting system does not yet have a release date.