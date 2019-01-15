‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Devs Address Missing Armory In ‘Blackout’

With a new update in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 now live, some players in the game’s battle royale mode have noticed something a bit off. Treyarch has issued a statement saying that they are aware of the missing armory from the Blackout menu and are actively working on a fix.

We’re aware of an issue with the Armory missing from the Blackout menu, and with Specialists appearing locked in Blackout on Xbox One and PC. A fix is incoming shortly… hang tight! — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) January 15, 2019

In addition to the studio working on getting the armory back up and running, they also mentioned a few map rotation changes as well. “Elevation and Madagascar will also temporarily be placed into the Map Pack Moshpit playlist while we deploy an update to ensure full integration into map rotation for Black Ops Pass holders.”

And then added, “Map Pack Moshpit will briefly replace Team Tactical Moshpit during this time. We’ll provide an update when we can – thanks for your patience.”

It looks like a fix could be up pretty soon, we’ll update this article as soon as that patch goes live. For now, the rest of the online game seems to be in working order on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.