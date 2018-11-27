‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Blackout Update Adds New Bowie Knife

A new update for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is now available and for those that enjoy the battle royale side of the online game, there are some new toys to play with in addition to tweaks made to the mode to make it even better.

Treyarch took to Reddit to lay out the new additions to their Blackout mode, saying “For our Blackout players, the Bowie Knife is now available in Equipment Stashes and as Zombies-related drops on all platforms! Get your hands on one for some stealthy 1-hit kills. We’ve also added Character Missions to unlock Dempsey, Nikolai, Takeo, and Richtofen, and the Blightfather event has returned on PS4, now with reduced Blightfather health in Solos and Duos for faster takedowns.”

As far as specifics go:

Weapons Bowie Knife now available in Equipment Stashes, as a random drop from killing Zombies, and as a randomized item spawn in Zombies-themed locations on all platforms.

Character Missions Zombies Origins Character Missions (Dempsey, Nikolai, Takeo, Richtofen) now available to find and complete (PS4).

Playlists Blightfather event enabled in all playlists (PS4). Reduced the health of the Blightfather in Solo and Duo playlists.



A few other tweaks have also made their way into the game, as well as two new map variants for players to enjoy. When talking about the change to the map rotation, Treyarch added “Seaside Sunset and Firing Range Night join the MP map rotation starting today as well, bringing a new nighttime flair to two of our most frenetic maps. These map variants are free for all players and join the map rotation indefinitely – let us know which version you prefer in the comments.”

For the full list of changes and additions made to Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, you can check out the full patch notes right here. As for the game itself, Black Ops 4 is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

Thoughts on the latest addition to Blackout? What do you hope to see in future updates?