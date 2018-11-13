‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Blackout Update Adds New Weapon and Nuketown Zombies

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s latest update has gone live with Blackout players gaining access to a new weapon and more zombies to mow down.

Going live first on the PlayStation 4 before the update is released on other platforms next week, the update’s contents were revealed by Treyarch on the Black Ops 4 subreddit. Treyarch said a weapon called the Bowie Knife, a melee tool traditionally found in the Zombies mode, is now available in Blackout. It’s bringing more zombies with it, too, with zombies also dropping into Nuketown Island to celebrate the launch of the game’s Nuketown map on the PlayStation 4.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Team Scoreboards for other Blackout game modes and other features were also added to Blackout, though not all of them are live for all platforms right now. Some are only live for the PlayStation 4 while others are live both for Sony’s console and the Xbox One with PC players receiving them later.

“Big news in Blackout: the Bowie Knife joins the arsenal and Zombies invade Nuketown Island on PS4, plus all players get access to the ‘Icons’ Character Missions to unlock Mason, Woods, Menendez, and Reznov!” Treyarch’s notes for the update explain. “The new Team Scoreboard has been added to Duos and Quads in this update, so you can check on how your squad is performing during the match. We’ve also made an update to allow weapons to now stream in faster at the start of each match to make sure everyone gets into the action once they hit the ground running.”

The bulleted notes from Treyarch can be found below along with bolded designations of the platforms the new features are live for alongside them.

Blackout (PlayStation 4 only, coming to Xbox One and PC next week)

Bowie Knife now available. Find and wield this classic weapon for 1-hit melee kills!

To celebrate the launch of Nuketown, Zombies now spawn on Nuketown Island with a new Zombies Supply Stash spawn location behind the Nuketown sign.

Blackout (PlayStation 4 and Xbox One only, coming to PC tomorrow)

General Item pickups now stream in faster at the start of a match. New Team Scoreboard in Duos and Quads can be accessed during the match to see how your squad is performing. Various stability improvements and bug fixes.

Character Missions “Icons” Character Missions now available to find and unlock (Mason, Woods, Menendez, Reznov). Nomad’s Character Mission requirements have been adjusted to remove the dependency of other player character choices.



Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s Blackout update is now live for various platforms.