‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Blackout Zombies Return With a New Spawn Point

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s Zombies that previously disappeared from the Blackout game mode have returned with a festive look and a permanent new spawn point where they can be found.

Blackout players noticed recently that the game mode’s Zombies appeared to have vanished from the map. They could typically be found at places like Asylum where Zombies will consistently spawn, but they disappeared with Treyarch teasing that the Zombies might be “planning something for the holidays.”

Now, the Zombies are back, and they’ve indeed been outfitted for the holidays. Treyarch shared the image below that showed the Zombies wearing Santa hats, and the Zombie Stashes that look like the Mystery Boxes from the traditional Zombies game mode now have a festive bow on them.

Now live in #Blackout: Drop in and slay some festive holiday Zombies for a limited time, and look for the new permanent zombie spawn at the Farm! #HappyHolidays pic.twitter.com/GSGUJf9TQf — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) December 24, 2018

These Zombies can also be found in another part of the Blackout map now that a permanent spawn location has been added. Zombies won’t be keeping their holiday look forever, but they will keep spawning at the Farm from now on. That location is found just beneath the Firing Range hotspot at the center of the map and features several multi-level buildings spread out across open areas that’ll now be filled with Zombies.

While those two changes dealt exclusively with the Blackout game mode, the Zombies and Multiplayer mode got some attention with twice the experience for normal player levels and weapons. The event also included a 2X Merits boost for Blackout players while they’re slaying the new Zombies, but none of those changes have begun yet with all the boosts starting on December 28th.

• 2XP + 2X Weapon XP in MP and Zombies + 2X Merits this weekend! pic.twitter.com/NTt6uL5J85 — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) December 24, 2018

“The holiday gifts keep on coming!” Treyarch’s announcement said. “Starting at 10 a.m. PT on Dec. 28, earn 2XP in Multiplayer and Zombies, 2X Weapon XP in Multiplayer and Zombies, and 2X Merits in Blackout through Jan. 1 at 10 a.m. PT. Happy New Year!”