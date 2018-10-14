‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Sets Launch Day Digital Sales Record

Some Call of Duty fans were concerned what kind of impact Black Ops 4 would make without its traditional single player campaign, even though it added a Battle Royale-style mode, Blackout, in its place. Well, according to Activision, that change hasn’t impacted the series one bit when it comes to setting sales records.

The publisher has announced that the game has set a new launch day record with the biggest day one digital release in Activision history. They noted how Black Ops 4 was able to break the record previously set by last year’s Call of Duty: WWII, though exact sales figures were not provided.

Activision also noted that the game set a new PlayStation record for day one digital full game sales on PlayStation Store across the globe, though, again, no exact numbers were given. It also set huge numbers over on the Xbox One digital game front, and “delivered a new franchise high in which launch day PC digital sales more than doubled year on year.” Not a bad feat at all, considering that the PC version of Black Ops 4 is being offered exclusively through Battle.net.

Finally, Activision said that “the total number of people who connected online to play Black Ops 4 increased from last year’s release.”

Rob Kostich, executive vice president and general manager of Call of Duty, said in a press release, “Black Ops 4 is an incredible game, and the community’s response to it has been amazing. We have shattered multiple digital day one sales records, and the number of people who connected online on day one has grown year on year.

“But probably the most important thing is that the community is having so much fun across Multiplayer, Zombies and Blackout. We are so incredibly thankful for the community’s trust and support.

“This is just the beginning, it’s going to be an incredible journey with Black Ops 4.”

As for where the stats came from, Activision provided the following:

“Digital downloads of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 are based on unit sell-through on the first day of availability worldwide. Largest day one digital sales in Activision history based on combined console and PC units sold through on the first day of availability worldwide. Largest day one digital full game sales on PlayStation Store according to PlayStation. Largest Activision Xbox One digital game sales in Activision’s history based on Activision sales data.“

It’s too soon to tell how well sales will hold up over time, especially in the face of competition like Red Dead Redemption 2 and Battlefield V. But, for now, the gaming world belongs to Call of Duty once again.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.