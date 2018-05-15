Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Looks To Have PS4 Timed Exclusivity For DLC

UPDATE: It looks like the trailer was removed from the Twitter post. But it’s likely to be a done deal come Thursday.

ORIGINAL STORY: Ever since it partnered up with the company a few years back (after a long run with Microsoft’s Xbox 360), Activision has been doing well with Sony and its PlayStation consoles when it comes to timed exclusive content for its Call of Duty and Destiny games. And it doesn’t look like that business strategy will be changing anytime soon.

Activision’s presentation for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is set to take place later this week, where we’re sure to get a look at its multiplayer components — along with its proposed Battle Royale mode. But a new teaser suggests that PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro owners will once again be getting a crack at new content before Xbox One and PC owners do.

The trailer can be seen below, in which the official Call of Duty account reminds fans about the presentation that’s set to take place on May 17. However if you watch till the very end, you’ll see a teaser for the PlayStation 4 Pro appears.

This isn’t official just yet but it wouldn’t be a total shock if Activision announces that PS4 owners get Black Ops 4 exclusive content first including new multiplayer maps and other potential modes. That’s the way it’s worked with previous games over the years — and that partnership is likely to continue especially with Sony still serving as a partner for Activision’s Call of Duty World League events.

With this news we’re very likely to get some sort of Black Ops 4 oriented announcement during Sony’s pre-E3 press conference next month. Perhaps we’ll see a hint of new gameplay footage that won’t be revealed this week — or the publisher just might unveil a new mode altogether. But whatever the case, expect Black Ops to have tremendous presence at some point during the event.

That’s not to say that Xbox One and PC owners will be left out in the cold. They’ll just get the content at a later time, as they have in the past with games like Infinite Warfare and WWII.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 will release on October 12 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. There’s also word that a Nintendo Switch version is in the works but nothing has been confirmed just yet.