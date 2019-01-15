‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Offering Free ‘Blackout’ Trial This Week

There’s no question that one of the more appealing factors behind the latest Call of Duty game, Black Ops 4, is its take on the popular Battle Royale genre, Blackout. It’s brought in a slew of new players that have gone all out to earn a first place victory. But for those that haven’t tried it out yet, no worries- you’ll soon be able to do so free of charge.

Activision has announced today alongside the development team at Treyarch that it will be offering a free trial of Blackout for newcomers to try. This will be across the board on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’ll kick off this Thursday, January 17, and will run one week through January 24, though start and finish times weren’t given. (We assume around 10 AM PDT each day, but we’ll let you know once that’s confirmed.)

During the week, players will be able to experience everything that Blackout has to offer. This includes all the characters, locations, weapons and gear that has been introduced thus far, along with some new changes that have been applied with the latest update, which just went live.

This includes the debut of an improved looting interface, which is sure to be a big hit with fans, along with other tweaks that patch up the game’s performance. If you want to read about what’s been changed with the update, you can check out Treyarch’s Reddit post here.

To celebrate the debut of the trial, Activision also introduced a new trailer, which you can see above. Though it runs short and sweet, it gives you a good idea of what you can do within the game’s wide open space. This includes flying around in helicopters, free-wheeling in one of the ground vehicles, or getting around on-foot. You’ll be able to get a taste of what all it has to offer over the period of the week.

There’s no word yet if Activision will be hosting a sale on Black Ops 4 to coincide with the free trial. There’s also no word if your progress will carry over to the full game. We’ll see if the publisher can provide answers to these questions soon.

Blackout is definitely worth checking out, especially if you haven’t hopped on board just yet. Just make sure you have your wits about you. This is Battle Royale, after all.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

Are you excited to give Blackout a try? Reach out to me on Twitter at @TheDCD!