Highly Rated Early Access Dungeon Crawler Sets Full Launch Date for PC & Nintendo Switch

There are plenty of great Early Access games ready to hit their full 1.0 release in 2026. For players, it’s always nice to have that early feedback from those who’ve already invested in the game. And in the case of Lucky Tower Ultimate, that early feedback has been pretty solid. Since it hit Early Access in 2024, the game has achieved a Very Positive review average on Steam. And now, the roguelike dungeon crawler is headed for full release on not only PC, but also Nintendo Switch.

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Like most Early Access titles, Lucky Tower Ultimate has only been available for PC players so far. But when it hits 1.0 on April 16th, it will also launch for Nintendo Switch. This is great news for those who prefer a console gaming experience. With the game already Steam Deck Verified in Early Access, players have some solid options for experiencing Lucky Tower Ultimate when it gets its full launch next month.

Lucky Tower Ultimate Brings Comedy & Adventure to PC & Nintendo Switch With 1.0 Launch This April

Image courtesy of Studio Seufz and AMC Games

Lucky Tower Ultimate is a hand-drawn 2D dungeon crawler with a sense of humor. It comes from The Longing developer Studio Seufz and publisher AMC Games. The game launched into Early Access via Steam back in September 2024, which means it has over 1.5 years of player feedback and 4 major updates under its belt. Now, Lucky Tower Ultimate is ready for a full launch and its first-ever console port.

The game challenges players to explore a randomly generated tower full of peril. As they do, they’ll encounter the game’s absurd, slapstick sense of humor while also coming up against surprisingly tricky challenges. The full 1.0 launch will add new locations, new music, and over 600 new voice lines. It will also come with a new set of items and 10 new achievements, bringing the total up to just under 100. And of course, the story’s true, canonical ending will also be revealed… if you make it that far.

To go along with the release date announcement, a brand-new trailer shows off some of the new content headed our way with the full launch. You can check it out below:

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The trailer shows off the game’s sense of humor, 2D art style, and a good bit of gameplay, as well. From the looks of it, plenty of new challenges and new jokes await with the game’s 1.0 release. But don’t let the art style and humor fool you, because making your way through the tower will be no joke. The deceptive difficulty paired with comedy goodness is part of the appeal, as Early Access reviews point out.

Many reviewers praise Lucky Tower Ultimate for its replayability, humor, and surprisingly brutal roguelike mechanics. As one Steam review puts it, “I have been eaten probably about 10-15 times in 2 hours of gameplay. 10/10 would be eaten again!” The game’s humor takes the edge off its intentionally punishing repetition, and the randomness of its dungeons ensures you won’t get bored even if you do get a little bit frustrated.

Lucky Tower Ultimate is currently in Early Access for PC via Steam. It will launch in full 1.0 form on April 16th for PC via Steam and Epic Games and for the Nintendo Switch. It will remain just $14.99 to own in full, matching its current Early Access price.

Are you excited to see Lucky Tower Ultimate headed to 1.0? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!