Starfield Is Officially Coming to PS5 Alongside New DLC and Massive Update

At long last, Bethesda has officially announced that Starfield is coming to PS5 alongside a substantial free update and new DLC. For well over a year, reports have claimed that Starfield would be coming to PlayStation 5 as the latest title from Xbox to go multiplatform. Now, this longstanding rumor has finally proven to be accurate, but the game’s launch on PS5 will be accompanied by some much larger overhauls to Starfield as a whole.

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Releasing in just a few short weeks, Starfield will come to PS5 on April 7th. While this is big news for PlayStation users who haven’t yet been able to play Starfield, those on Xbox and PC platforms can expect some new content as well. For starters, Bethesda will be releasing a new update called “Free Lanes”, which will incorporate many new additions to the game based on player feedback. This patch is said to “deepen the core Starfield experience” by providing new locations, new resources, new crew members, and the ability to travel from one planet to another with a ship’s cruise mode.

Also dropping on April 7th is the new Terran Armada DLC. This expansion, which is the second one that Starfield has received since its launch, will introduce a variety of new characters and locales to go along with a robotic army stemming from Terran Armada. Unlike Starfield’s Shattered Space DLC, which took place only in one location, Terran Armada will be a more expansive add-on that could feature one of the most compelling story arcs in the entire game. Unlike Free Lanes, Terran Armada will cost money and will go for $9.99.

Starfield Looks Better Than Ever

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Prior to today’s announcement, Bethesda gave me a look at everything new coming to Starfield next month, and I have to say that it looks pretty exciting. While I enjoyed what was present in Starfield upon its launch in 2023, I ended up bouncing off of it somewhat quickly. I’ve since been waiting for a reason to go back, and there now seems to be plenty based on what’s included with Free Lanes and Terran Armada. I will certainly be jumping back into it for myself in early April.

If you’re on PS5 and have been interested in Starfield for a few years now, you’re certainly getting the best version of the game. Not to mention, Starfield will be launching on PS5 at a price of only $49.99 for the standard edition. While there will be a premium edition for $69.99 that comes with all DLC, if you want to give Starfield a shot for yourself, you won’t have to spend as much money as the game initially retailed for.

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