Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Eases Up on Jumping Nerf

The second weekend of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 beta testing brought about a slight change to jumping that eases up on nerfs implemented at the end of the first test.

Like any shooter be it Fortnite or Call of Duty, jumping is the go-to evasive maneuver for anyone caught in a crossfire. By hopping around, players make their movements more erratic and therefore harder to predict. Developers have taken action against this in the past through methods such as reducing the jump height of every subsequent leap when players jump in quick succession, something that Treyarch has done with Call of Duty: Black Ops 4.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The developers also lowered the default jump height at the end of last weekend’s beta, but after seeing what the change looked like in-game this weekend and listening to players’ feedback, the developers have rolled back on the nerf. Explaining their decision on Reddit, Treyarch said that the diminishing returns of jumping repeatedly are still in place, but players can now jump slightly higher.

“As we mentioned in our Day 3 Beta Update, we made some modifications to jump mechanics to reduce bunny hopping,” Treyarch said, recapping the first day of the second weekend of Black Ops 4 testing. “After reviewing those changes yesterday and taking into consideration the feedback from the community, we’ve relaxed some of that tuning by increasing the default jump height back to where it was last weekend. We are still scaling down jump height with each subsequent jump to prevent repeated jumping during combat, but that initial jump is now 5 units higher again. This should help with some of those more difficult mantles.”

The same goes for sliding as well, a mechanic that allows players to get to cover quickly but isn’t used nearly as much as jumping. Similar nerfs at the end of the last beta decreased both the slide speed and the distance that players would travel, but both values have now been buffed slightly to result in what’s still a nerf compared to the beginning but one that’s a middle-ground solution.

“Alongside our updates to jump, we also made some slight reductions to slide speeds and distances for Weekend 2. Now that we’ve had a chance to play with those changes internally and out in the wild with you all, along with evaluating feedback, we’re slightly increasing the default slide speed and distance. Our goal is to strike a nice balance between Weekend 1 and the current tuning. We intend slide to be used as a way to get to cover and perhaps surprise an enemy around a corner. This is a delicate balancing act between achieving those intentions while ensuring slide is not used as a primary means of traversal and cannot be spammed repeatedly during combat. If you really want to get your slide game on, check out the Dexterity Perk which will increase your speed and distance while sliding!”

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s second online beta is going on now, and the game releases on October 12.