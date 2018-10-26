‘Black Ops 4’ Player Pays Tribute to Mario in the Best Way

Custom paint jobs are nothing new in the world of Call of Duty, but sometimes players come up with some really neat ideas. A perfect example is this Mario custom job one Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 player recently shared.

You can check it out in the Reddit embed below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Simple, yet perfect. Of course with Nintendo being notorious for issuing swift copyright takedowns, the DMCA jokes were instantaneous. That, and the unimpressed mushroom. You can almost hear the new meme being born.

In other Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 news, Treyarch recently just added two new playlists to the game’s Zombie mode.

“Today’s quick update brings welcome news for Zombies players: the Aether playlist has been replaced with unique Public playlists for Classified and Blood of the Dead,” began the studio’s latest update on Reddit. “Jump in there and play the map you want, when you want.”

With the latest changes, the Black Market is now live on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC after its seven-day PlayStation 4 exclusivity. As far as the new playlists go, the team added the Classified and Blood of the Dead additions while removing the Aether playlist.

In the same update, Treyarch also mentioned its “free Halloween Event content stream will be live across all platforms” this Saturday “with plenty of spooky seasonal cosmetics to earn!” The developer noted that while it should begin and end at different times on different platforms, each “will run for the same duration for all platforms, giving all players the same amount of time to earn event content.”

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is now available.