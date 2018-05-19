Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Missing Campaign Is Temporary, Says Producer

The Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 reveal was bigger than anyone anticipated. Between the insane levels of change seen in their iconic Zombie mode, to the “Black Ops take” on the ever growing Battle Royale genre, they definitely took fan feedback of “do something different” to heart, and this … this is different. But Steampunk Titanic roman gladiator zombies aside, one aspect that was different that many were disappointed by was the lack of single-player campaign. Though that decision has “always” been the plan, that doesn’t mean that will be the plan going forward, even with Black Ops 4.

Speaking with the Daily Star, Treyarch’s Senior Producer Yale Miller gave a little hope for those hoping that they change their mind about the decision to opt out of single-player. Miller told the site, “[The single player mode] is only missing at this moment in time,” Miller said. “I really think with every game we make, we finish that title and then we ask ‘what is it fans are gonna love the most?’ If that’s another traditional campaign, then we’ll make another traditional campaign.”

“But right now, for what our goals were for Black Ops 4, it was just [multiplayer, Zombies and Blackout] that we were focused on,” he added. Makes sense. With all three zombie modes being out at launch, all offering vastly different experiences, the focus is understandable. That, and Battle Royale is new for the team and both PUBG and Fortnite devs can tell you how much of maintenance they require.

But, that’s good news for later down the line and gives us a little more longevity in between Black Ops installments. Black Ops 3 continues to be updated in the wake of WW2’s release, and so will Black Ops 4. Perhaps when next year’s release drops that’s when we’ll get the single-player to give players a reason not to drop Treyarch’s title for the next installment! We can dream!

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 drops on October 12th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC players! To check out the grand reveal for yourself, you can visit our previous coverage right here.