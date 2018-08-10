Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 MP Beta Adds New Heist Mode

PlayStation 4 players can return to the world of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 this weekend for the next phase in the closed beta testing period. This will also be the first time PC and Xbox One players can get in on the action and test out what’s new for themselves. Though the new beta test will include the modes from the first wave, there will also be the inclusion of a new mode for fans to enjoy! Welcome to Heist.

The new mode will pit two teams of five against each other. The reason for the battle to the death? A duffle bag full of cash needs to be delivered to the objective but players will need to play it smart, because only a limited amount of lives will be available. Ammo restocks, health, and anything else that players usually can resupply with to help them out in a match will be limited as well, making strategy key for this particular mission.

Earn cash, unlock perks, armors, different weaponry, and more to help you stay alive and get the advantage. Being able to strategize which perks are vital, how to stay alive, and how to run with limited ammo rises the stakes a bit when it comes to how players should approach the map. Because of that, I’m hoping it will keep teams focused on the objective rather than just zeroing in on their K/D. Focus on the objective, people!

As far as the schedule for beta periods go, the first wave wrapped up on the 6th but the second starts today:

(Starts: August 3 at 10am/PT – Ends: August 6 at 10am/PT) PlayStation 4 and Xbox One (Starts: August 10 at 10am/PT – Ends: August 13 at 10am/PT)

and (Starts: August 10 at 10am/PT – Ends: August 13 at 10am/PT) PC Beta Early Access (Starts: August 10 at 10am/PT) *PC exclusively on Battle.Net

(Starts: August 10 at 10am/PT) *PC exclusively on Battle.Net PC Open Beta (Starts: August 11 at 10am/PT – Ends: August 13 at 10am/PT)

As far as the rewards go, “All participants in the Beta will receive a unique, one-of-a-kind calling card that they can proudly display. And for every player that achieves max rank in the Beta, they will earn a Permanent Unlock Token to apply to any piece of Create-a-Class content when the game comes out.”

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 launches for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on October 12th.