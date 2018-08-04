Call of Duty Black Ops 4 Multiplayer Beta Now Live on PS4

Though Xbox One and PC players have a little bit of a wait to go, PlayStation 4 FPS fans can now get in on that glorious Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Multiplayer beta! Well, at least for those that pre-ordered.

The first round of beta testing is specifically for the multiplayer maps and modes, with the Battle Royale mode ‘Blackout’ beta coming later next month. So whether you’re taking to the Spanish crime lord’s home in the Hacienda map or taking a jaunt over to Japan for Gridlock, there’s a lot for fans of the franchise from Treyarch to enjoy before the game goes live later this year.

Videos by ComicBook.com

But what about the other beta periods, and for other platforms? We’ve got you covered, FPS fam:

PlayStation 4 (Starts: August 3 at 10am/PT – Ends: August 6 at 10am/PT)

(Starts: August 3 at 10am/PT – Ends: August 6 at 10am/PT) PlayStation 4 and Xbox One (Starts: August 10 at 10am/PT – Ends: August 13 at 10am/PT)

and (Starts: August 10 at 10am/PT – Ends: August 13 at 10am/PT) PC Beta Early Access (Starts: August 10 at 10am/PT) *PC exclusively on Battle.Net

(Starts: August 10 at 10am/PT) *PC exclusively on Battle.Net PC Open Beta (Starts: August 11 at 10am/PT – Ends: August 13 at 10am/PT)

Players can get down on Team Deathmatch, Domination, Hardpoint, Search & Destroy, and the newly added ‘Control’ mode.

Control is an objective-based mode that is new to the franchise, one where teams will rotate in attacking and defending two objectives. “Each team has a limited number of lives in this first-to-three wins match-up,” said Treyarch earlier last month “so strategic strikes and defensive positioning are key, making for some fast and frenetic gunfights.”

There’s also some pretty sweet gear for those that partake as well. Treyarch implemented the Pick 10 System for their Create-a-Class to give fans completely control over their customization for the optimal loadout. They’ve also included a load out with Special Issue Equipment which is designed exclusively for each individual specialist.

Additionally, “Gear is an all new slot designed to up the ante on your style of gameplay. Need cheaper Scorestreaks? COMSEC Device. Heal faster? Stim Shot. Gain an advantage in situational awareness? Acoustic Sensor. Only one piece of Gear can be used per loadout, so choose wisely.”

Basically, there’s a lot to enjoy so for those PS4 players ready to get in – load up and move out! As for the game itself, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 releases on PC, Xbox, and PS4 on October 12th.