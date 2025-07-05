Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Is Getting an HD Upgrade Soon

Believe it or not, it’s been five years since the release of Bandai Namco’s Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot. This installment from developer CyberConnect2 is often lauded as one of the best Dragon Ball games to date, thanks to its immersive RPG style. Since launch, Kakarot has retained a Very Positive rating on Steam, but a recent update suggests the iconic game is about to get even better.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot brings an open-world RPG spin, letting players step into their Super Saiyan shoes through an immersive story. As many previous Dragon Ball titles were focused on fighting game elements only, fans were happy to be able to dig deeper into the story elements of the classic anime. In addition to reliving the story, gamers can enjoy side activities like fishing and fueling up with food. Basically, DBZ: Kakarot lets you live the Saiyan life you’ve always dreamed of.

But as with many games that are getting on in years, the graphics are starting to feel a smidge dated compared to newer entries. That’s likely the inspiration behind an upcoming update to Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot. On July 4th, a new Steam announcement revealed an upcoming HD graphic enhancement headed to the game. The new, HD version of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will beef up the visuals, as shown in this side-by-side comparison video:

The HD-enhanced update arrives on July 17th, so there’s not too long to wait. If you already own Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, you will be able to play the new HD version for free. July 17th is also the release date for the next Dragon Ball Daima DLC, Adventure Through the Demon Realm: Part 1. So, it’s going to be an exciting day full of updates for the Dragon Ball RPG.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Is Currently On Sale Ahead of HD Upgrade

With the new update being free for those who currently own the game, there’s no reason not to go ahead and grab Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot while we wait for July 17th. In fact, now might be an ideal time to grab a copy if you don’t already have one, as the game is currently deeply discounted on Steam.

Until July 10th, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is 75% off on Steam thanks to the Steam Summer Sale. So, you can snag the game for just $14.99 and only have a week to wait for those new HD graphics! Given that Kakarot still runs for $59.99 at full price, that’s quite a deal. For those who like the finer things, the Deluxe and Legendary Editions are also on sale, along with every DLC and Season Pass.

Flying around in dbz: kakarot is about to get even better

In addition to Steam, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is also available on PlayStation and Xbox consoles, but for now, it looks like the HD graphics upgrade has only been announced for Steam. The game is also not on sale on either console platform at the moment. So, PC gamers have a slight edge here, both with the discounted price and the upcoming graphics update.

Have you played Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot yet? If not, will the HD update draw you in? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!