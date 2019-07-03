Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Brings Back Two Fan-Favorite Playlists

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 players are jumping into the action of the latest update, which brought a few goodies along for the ride. Included with the latest batch of content is the new “Fourth of July” special event in the Contraband stream, which will allow players to earn some pretty sweet loot. In addition to the special event, the devs at Treyarch have also brought back two fan-favorite playlists to Multiplayer and Blackout, which is sure to get many players excited for what is currently available in the game.

“As we ramp up to next week’s new Operation, we’re bringing back two fan-favorite playlists this week with Bolt-Action Barebones in Multiplayer and Hardcore Duos in Blackout, both available on all platforms,” Treyarch said. “Alcatraz will return to Blackout on all platforms on July 9th, along with a dark new twist coming to Alcatraz in Operation Apocalypse Z.”

In addition to Bolt-Action Barebones and Hardcore Duos returning, there have also been a couple of new modes added to Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 on platforms that aren’t PlayStation 4. “On Xbox One and PC, today’s update delivers the new Hard Mode ‘Unsinkable’ Gauntlet in Zombies, Blackjack’s Stash in Blackout’s limited-time modes, and the new ‘Numbers’ Death Effect to all modes for players who’ve completed at least one Outfit Mission in Blackout,” reads the Reddit post.

Of course, all of this is leading up to the new content that is just around the corner. “The zombie apocalypse arrives one week from today on PS4 as the undead take over Multiplayer, Zombies, and Blackout in Operation Apocalypse Z,” reads the post. “We’ll have more intel and surprises to share as we count down to launch, along with more of what’s in store for the next chapter of the Zombies Aether story in ‘Alpha Omega’.”

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

What do you think about all of this? Are you excited to jump into the returning playlists in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4? Ready to jump into the upcoming content? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!