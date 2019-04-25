Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Trailer Teases Its Next Operation

Today, developer Treyarch and publisher Activision released a new teaser for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s fourth operation accompanied by the tagline “Strike from the Shadows” and the release date of April 30. Unfortunately, the teaser and tagline are a bit vague, but whatever is going down appears to involve C4.

The clock is ticking… pic.twitter.com/UL1UwpoZeF — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) April 25, 2019

As the game’s fourth operation draws nearer, we should get more and more of these teasers. However, the 30th is only five days away, so at some point Treyarch is going to have to reveal the operation in its entirety. In other words, expect a full reveal either tomorrow or Monday.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is available for PC, PS4, and Xbox One. For more news, media, and information on the first-person shooter, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the title by clicking right here. And of course, if you haven’t already, check out our review of the game’s multiplayer. Here’s a snippet from it:

“While Black Ops 4’s multiplayer isn’t the best the series has seen — I still have a problem with those spawn points, and it isn’t relatively friendly to newcomers — it’s still a fine component to the game overall. The progression system is excellent; the new modes have just as much to offer as the classics; the split-screen multiplayer is a neat feature; the tutorials are hilarious; and the twitch gameplay is as sharp as it’s ever been. Treyarch still has some stuff to fix, but for the time being, Call of Duty players will be right at home here.”

