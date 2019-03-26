‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Reveals A Ton Of New Content Coming To Multiplayer

Today during a special livestream, Treyarch developers in charge of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s multiplayer, Matt Scronce and Tony Flame, revealed a ton of new content coming to the game’s mutliplayer in the near-future.

To begin the stream, Treyarch finally revealed when the long-requested feature — Barebones — is coming, and it’s tomorrow, March 26. For those that don’t know: Barebones is a special mode designed to make the game play more like classic Black Ops, which means it has no gear, and more importantly, no specialists, which have been a controversial addition since the moment they were revealed. In fact, they’ve only gotten more controversial and divisive over time, meaning for many players, Barebones will be a very welcomed addition.

In addition to bringing back Barebones from previous entries, Treyarch also revealed it’s bringing back Infected, which was first introduced back with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. In it, players who get killed by an infected player, become an infected. If a player can stay alive and not become infected by the end of the match, they win.

On top of bringing back some beloved modes, the game is also adding a brand-new mode dubbed Deathmatch Domination, which is a mix between Deathmatch and Domination. Basicially, both kills and captures count towards a team’s score in the mode.

But wait, there’s more. On top of three new modes, Treyarch is also adding a new weather variant map to Arsenal, dubbed Sandstorm, which will maintain the layout of the original map, but add a Sandstorm to it, reducing player’s vision.

It also is making some changes to reactive camos, which will no longer require players to unlock gold camos as a perquisite to applying. Like Barebones, this will launch tomorrow with the game’s newest update.

As for the other two modes and Sandstorm, a release date hasn’t been divulged, but you’d presume they will all be rolled out over the next few updates.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more news, media, and information on the popular first-person shooter, click here.

Thanks, CharlieIntel.

