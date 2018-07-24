Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s Mystery Box Edition Gets Teaser Video

The forthcoming Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 keeps looking better each time we see it, thanks to the new Zombies chapters and the evolving multiplayer gameplay. But perhaps what intrigues us the most is the amazing Mystery Box edition that was revealed a few days ago.

Resembling something that’s come out of hell (or, for that matter, a horror film), the Mystery Box looks remarkable. But if you want to get a closer glimpse at it, here you go.

The Call of Duty Twitter account has posted a new teaser video for the box, and it appears to be glowing inside. We’re not sure if the actual Mystery Box does this, but…man. It would be totally awesome if it did.

Check out the video below!

Master the mystery. The “Mystery Box” Collector’s Edition for #BlackOps4 is available for pre-order now: https://t.co/syVIL2u53V pic.twitter.com/EoQuLwMgfb — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) July 23, 2018

If you need a reminder of what’s included with this awesome collector’s edition of the game, you can see the pic below, as well as a breakdown of its components:

CALL OF DUTY: BLACK OPS 4 GAME – Black Ops is back! Featuring gritty, grounded Multiplayer combat, the biggest Zombies offering ever with three full undead adventures at launch, and Blackout, where the universe of Black Ops comes to life in a massive battle royale experience.

COLLECTIBLE ZOMBIES MYSTERY BOX – Inspired by the in-game Zombies Mystery Box, this collectible box features an eerie skeleton exterior along with frightening sounds and lighting.

ZOMBIES HEROES FiGPiNS – Get the exclusive set of our new Zombies Heroes FiGPiNs featuring Scarlett Rhodes, Bruno Delacroix, Diego Necalli, and Stanton Shaw from Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

10th ANNIVERSARY ZOMBIES PUZZLE – This 1,000-piece puzzle features unique art celebrating 10 years of Treyarch Zombies history.

DARK HORSE ZOMBIES COMIC ISSUE #1 – This first issue of the Call of Duty : Black Ops 4 Zombies Dark Horse Comic comes with an exclusive cover only for the Mystery Box Edition. The comic series will unveil details about our Zombies Heroes’ backstories.

: Black Ops 4 Zombies Dark Horse Comic comes with an exclusive cover only for the Mystery Box Edition. The comic series will unveil details about our Zombies Heroes’ backstories. ZOMBIES LITHOGRAPHS – These three collectible lithographs commemorate Voyage of Despair, IX, and Blood of the Dead, three Zombies Experiences in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4.

POPSOCKET – With its intimidating skull logo, this limited-edition Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 PopSocket is the perfect way to show off your Black Ops

COLLECTIBLE STEELBOOK- Limited edition SteelBook game case featuring unique art.

LIMITED EDITION SPECIALIST ICON PATCHES – Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 reintroduces the fan-favorite Multiplayer Specialists, each with their own unique weapon, equipment, and icons. This set of collectible patches is inspired by each of the 10 Specialists’ in-game icons.

BLACK OPS PASS- The Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Black Ops Pass includes Classified, a bonus Zombies experience, available at Launch, 4 additional all-new Zombies experiences, 12 Multiplayer maps, and 4 exclusive Blackout characters.

Needless to say, it definitely looks like it’s worth owning. We’ll let you know when it’s available for pre-order!

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 releases on October 12 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.