‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Gets New Multiplayer Maps, Zombies DLC In First DLC Update

Just in time for the holidays, the first downloadable content for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is now available, including a new all-star Zombies adventure that should keep you and your friends busy for some time.

Previously announced in a post this past week, Treyarch has confirmed that Dead of the Night is ready to go! The map takes place inside Rhodes Manor and has you fighting an armada of zombies throughout following a party that ends up going wrong.

The DLC chapter features Kiefer Sutherland (who previously starred in Call of Duty: World At War), along with Helena Bonham Carter, Charles Dance and Brian Blessed, each as characters who get involved in the ruckus.

In addition, two new multiplayer maps are also on hand, as Treyarch has detailed below in its Twitter posts.

Visit scenic Nepal in Elevation, one of two new #BlackOps4 MP maps now available on all platforms for Black Ops Pass holders. pic.twitter.com/Act5dZIqge — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) December 19, 2018

Elevation takes place inside a Nepal village on the side of a mountain; and while it looks like a small, secluded spot, it's ripe for multiplayer action.

Take the fight to a village on the brink in Madagascar, one of two all-new #BlackOps4 MP maps on all platforms for Black Ops Pass holders featured in our new Map Pack Moshpit playlist. pic.twitter.com/fcSZa8YKPM — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) December 19, 2018

Then there's Madagascar, which is featured on the Map Pack Moshpit playlist. As you can see, it's a pretty cool playground in its own right, with a lot of room to run around and take down enemies.

Alongside the new DLC that's available to download, Dark Horse Comics has also announced the latest chapter in the ongoing Call of Duty: Zombies 2 series, #3. You can learn more about the book here.

In it, you're introduced to a new group of characters as they attempt to save humanity from a group of the undead. "Amidst the throes of the Mexican Revolution, an international spy and legendary lover finds himself drawn into another conflict- one that may decide the fate of humanity itself!" the description reads. You can pick up the book now for $3.99 at retailers and comic book stores.

So it's a pretty big day for Call of Duty fans. And if you want to check out the DLC, make sure you pick up the Black Ops Pass now and get to downloading. It's available on all platforms starting today!

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.