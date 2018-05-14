Rumor: Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 For Nintendo Switch Leaked By GameStop

Prior to Call of Duty: Black Ops 4‘s unveiling back in March, many wondered if the new installment in the iconic first-person shooter series would grace the Nintendo Switch.

These hopes were seemingly dashed when Activision revealed the game, and the Nintendo console was not amongst its confirmed platforms. But that might not mean much, if this new GameStop leak is anything to go off of.

Twitter user by the named of AUGMC was apparently browsing their local GameStop store when they stumbled across something strange: in the Nintendo Switch section was some pre-order copies of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4.

Breaking: GameStop is putting up Nintendo Switch Versions Of Black Ops 4 on Display. The reveal is 3 days away. Let’s hope we find out info there pic.twitter.com/9WZNKY9iBO — AUGMC (@___AUG___) May 14, 2018

As you may know, Activision is planning to do an official reveal of the game later this week packed full of new details and media. Perhaps word of a Switch version will come then, or maybe Activision is waiting until a late date. Call of Duty has notably hit other Nintendo platforms later in the past, so perhaps that’s what is in the cards for the Switch as well.

It’s also possible this could be the result of an uninformed GameStop Employee, or a simple mistake. Multiple outlets have been out and about previously saying that Activision has no intentions to bring the game to the Nintendo platform. In other words, this should simply be treated as a rumor and not confirmation of any type.

It seems more likely that this is a mistake by GameStop, but it’s also not completely out of the realm of possibly that Black Ops 4 would hit the Switch. At the moment, it’s probably best to proceed with a grain of salt or two.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is scheduled to release on October 12, 2018 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Meanwhile the aforementioned reveal event for later this week, will come in the form of a livestream on May 17th, aka this Thursday.

In other recent and related news, a Fortnite crossover with Black Ops 4 might be in the works. More details here.