‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Adds 2 New Multiplayer Maps

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 now has two new multiplayer maps, but only for those who have the Black Ops Pass and are on the PlayStation 4.

Treyarch unveiled the new maps in a trailer that showed off the new battlegrounds alongside a new Zombies experience and another Blackout character. Both of the maps were shown at the start of the trailer with Madagascar appearing first and the Favela-like Elevation previewed afterwards.

Elevation and Madagascar in MP.

Dead of the Night in Zombies.

Reaper makes his return in Blackout. Every mode in #BlackOps4 gets even bigger for Black Ops Pass holders starting today on PS4. See it all in the new trailer: //t.co/YrIOA5lLHy — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) December 11, 2018

The content will come to the Xbox One and PC in a week now that it’s already been made available on the PlayStation 4, but players will still need the Black Ops Pass to access the new Elevation and Madagascar maps. Heading to the PlayStation Store and looking at Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s DLC options will show the MP Map Pack 1 as one of the option. It says that it’s free and is not available for purchase, but a download option won’t appear unless the signed-in player is also an owner of the Black Ops Pass. Those who don’t have the pass will be met with a message that said they aren’t eligible to purchase the product since they don’t have the pass.

This new Black Ops Pass system is Activision’s new innovation on Call of Duty DLC’s formula, the publisher explained in October in a FAQ that explained how and why the DLC system was changing.

“We’re redefining the digital content season for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 by delivering more content with more frequency,” Activision said. “In addition to the release of Multiplayer maps, Zombies experiences, and Blackout content, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 players can also expect in-game content and themed events, creating a robust content season.”

The Black Ops Pass can still be purchased now as a standalone product and will yield the newest maps and the rest to come afterwards regardless of when it’s purchased.

Activision’s release of the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Black Ops Pass content was accompanied by a free update for the game that changed the Armor system and the Blackout map, that update available now for PlayStation 4 users with it too coming to the other platforms next week.