‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Player Wins Blackout Match With Just a Bowie Knife

One of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s newest Blackout weapons is the Bowie Knife, and at least one player has already managed to win a match using just that weapon combined with a few perks.

A YouTuber by the name of Apotheosis_13 shared the video above that caught the attention of Call of Duty players who got to see over 22 minutes of knifing action that eventually led to a win in the battle royale mode. Starting out by dropping in at Asylum, the player grabbed a weapon or two and some supplies before coming across the Bowie Knife, and that was the only weapon they used after that point.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Some equipment like Concussion Grenades were used occasionally to stun enemies while the Grapple Gun was employed to close the gap on the players who unsuccessfully tried to take them out with guns, but only the Bowie Knife was used to actually kill opponents. They ended the game with eight kills, a respectable count for a normal match, let alone one where the player only used a Bowie Knife. There was one point where some grenades were thrown at a vehicle, but the player said they were fortunate that the equipment didn’t actually lead to a kill since it would’ve spoiled the challenge.

“I wasn’t planning to go for this kind of win, I just decided to go for it a little ways into the match and got lucky,” the YouTuber said in the video’s description. “Super good circles, loot stash with lvl 3 armor near the end. I was really excited when I pulled it off. Also I’m glad I missed that truck with the cluster, it would have ruined the challenge imo.”

David Vonderhaar, the studio design director for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 who works on the Blackout mode, even took notice of the video and shared it with his followers.

I can not condone this type of behaviour. //t.co/4rZZST7vdP — Lord Vonderhaar (@DavidVonderhaar) December 3, 2018

The Bowie Knife is a formidable item in close-quarters situations since it’s a one-hit kill regardless of what Armor they have on, but that much was seen in the video. The weapon was added in an update towards the end of November and was placed zombie-themed locations throughout the map, an appropriate decision given its usefulness in the Zombies mode. It can also be found in Equipment Stashes though, so players don’t always have to go into zombie territory to find it.