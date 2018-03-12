Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Now Available for Pre-order

Call of Duty players who can’t wait to get their hands on Black Ops 4 can now cross one thing off of their preparation list by pre-ordering the game ahead of its October release date.

Several retailers have now included product listings for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 on their sites to allow for pre-orders before the game launches on Oct. 12. Amazon previously opened up pre-order possibilities soon after the game was announced with both GameStop and Best Buy now having their pre-order options available as well.

The pre-orders show the game priced at the standard cost of $59.99, but the Amazon listing also shows that the version available for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC versions are the “Standard Edition.” Neither the GameStop nor the Best Buy listings include the “Standard Edition” in the game’s title, but there also aren’t any details on Amazon’s site that differentiate this version from other editions. However, following previous Call of Duty trends, it’s likely that different advanced versions will be released with extras included such as season passes for DLC and other collectibles, though those haven’t been revealed yet.

As for the details that have been revealed for the game itself, Activision hasn’t revealed too much on the game just yet aside from noting that it’ll be set in the “near-future,” a detail that may indicate some similarities to features and mechanic found in Call of Duty: Black Ops 3. The official announcement from Activision did encourage players to mark their calendars for a special community event that’ll include a “community reveal” and will undoubtedly bring more info about the game.

“Black Ops is back! In what represents a game-changing experience, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 will revolutionize the top-selling series in Call of Duty history when it launches worldwide on Friday, October 12 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. Call of Duty fans can tune in Thursday, May 17, when publisher Activision, a wholly owned subsidiary of Activision Blizzard, and award-winning developer Treyarch host the community reveal to a worldwide audience.”

For those players till active in the Black Ops 3 community, a special Black Ops 4 calling card was also made available for players who logged in during a certain timeframe. There’s still another day left to and earn the reward, and all players have to do to receive it is simply log into the game.

To celebrate the pending October launch of #BlackOps4, any player that logs in from March 9 (10AM/PT) to March 12 (10AM/PST) will receive a Commemorative Calling Card.

You’re welcome. pic.twitter.com/i9VYYi1HlH — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) March 9, 2018

