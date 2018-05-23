Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Pre-Orders Already Outperforming WWII

If there’s one thing we’ve learned about Activision’s Call of Duty franchise, it’s that there’s always room for the next big best-seller. And one that could easily outperform the previously released game at that.

Following our report of its successful livestream from last week, Activision has noted that pre-orders for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 are doing incredibly well. In fact, the game is actually starting to outpace pre-order sales for Call of Duty: WWII. That’s an impressive feat especially considering the “back to its roots” gameplay that Sledgehammer Games’ CoD was going for when it came out last year.

When it came to the popularity of the livestream and the increase in pre-orders for the multiplayer-oriented title, Rob Kostich, who serves as EVP and GM for the Call of Duty brand, noted, “The Black Ops 4 reveal trended #1 globally on Twitter, it broke franchise records for the most watched reveal in our history, and content from our community reveal event has already been viewed over 80 million times. Initial pre-orders are also strong through week one of reveal, and above last year.”

Activision is expected to push the latest chapter in the Call of Duty series something fierce over the next few weeks especially with the Electronic Entertainment Expo on the horizon. There’s talk going around that the company will have some kind of presentation during Sony’s pre-E3 press conference. Perhaps we’ll get a good look at the new Battle Royale-oriented Blackout mode at that time? (It wasn’t present during last week’s reveal event.)

Whatever the case, we’re going to be seeing a lot more of the game leading up to its release later this year. Activision is already pushing the three Zombies campaigns that will be available during the game’s launch; and then there’s the multiplayer, which has a lot of promise when it comes to getting back to the basics that fans of previous Black Ops games will easily recognize.

We’ll let you know whatever news trickles out from Black Ops 4 over the next few weeks, but these are exciting times indeed for Call of Duty fans. No wonder fans are pre-ordering the game everywhere.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 releases on October 12 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.