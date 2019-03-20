‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Adding “Ancient Evil” to PS4 Next Week

While many players of Treyarch’s Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 may be jumping into the game’s battle royale variant, or even grinding out some multiplayer goodness, plenty of others are continuing to enjoy the Zombies experience. After all, it’s always a good time when you get to slay a bounty of the undead. That said, a new experience is quickly approaching, and where one story may be ending, it’s looking like the next chapter is ready to be unveiled. However, before that next big thing arrives, players will first have to encounter the “Ancient Evil” that awaits them next week on PlayStation 4.

Taking to their Twitter account, Treyarch revealed the first tease for the upcoming Ancient Evil, which will be “the final Chaos story experience of the current Zombies season,” according to the devs. Luckily, fans don’t have very long to wait until seeing exactly what the upcoming Ancient Evil has to offer, as Treyarch seems like they plan on releasing a trailer for the experience on March 21st.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Operation Grand Heist is well underway in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, which will see the release of a plethora of content for players to enjoy, including the new Zombies experience. Ancient Evil is set to be the first of two such releases for Zombies, and it is expected to arrive on March 26th for PlayStation 4.

Before then, however, we should be seeing more information with the reveal that is expected to arrive on March 21st. Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on the game, you can check out some of our previous coverage right here.

What do you think about this? Are you excited for a new Zombies experience in Black Ops 4? What do you believe the second such experience to arrive during Operation Grand Heist will be? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new Toy Story 4 trailer, we’re breaking down James Gunn’s return to Marvel Studios and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!