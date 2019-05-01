Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 PS4 Update Fixes Bugs, Improves Stability, and More

Those playing Treyarch‘s Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 on PlayStation 4 just received a bounty of content with Operation Spectre Rising, which will have much more to come with map changes, returning characters, various modes, and more. While those on other platforms will have to wait a bit longer to get their hands on the new content, the developers have begun rolling out some fixes on PlayStation 4 to hopefully improve gameplay and overall stability, especially after players were reporting issues with selecting Sarah Hall as their Blackout character.

Taking to the Black Ops 4 subreddit, the devs outlined what has been improved with the latest patch to arrive on PS4. The Care Package in Multiplayer has received a tweak along with the Bounty Hunter mode in Blackout. Of course, players should no longer experience any problems with Sarah Hall after this update either. You can check out everything that is new in the full patch notes below.

SUMMARY

Care Package behavior improvements on Masquerade and WMD maps.

Sarah Hall now selectable in Blackout after being unlocked in Reserves.

Addressed connection and camera issues in Bounty Hunter mode in Blackout.

Limited the maximum number of Rockets a Blackout player can carry to 10.

Various bug/stability fixes in Multiplayer and Blackout.

Blackout stats and Loadout Editor added to the Call of Duty mobile app.

PS4

MULTIPLAYER

Scorestreaks Care Package Improved the behavior of the Care Package marker on Masquerade and WMD.



BLACKOUT

Game Modes Bounty Hunter Addressed a connection issue in Bounty Hunter matches in Blackout. Addressed an issue where the camera could become misaligned when the player was being revived as Spectre.

Characters Sarah Hall is now properly selectable in Blackout once unlocked in Reserves.



PS4 AND XBOX ONE

MULTIPLAYER

Stability Fixed a potential crash that could occur on Hacienda.



WORLD LEAGUE HUB

Stability Temporarily removed momentary bans for players who leave matches to prevent related stability issues.



BLACKOUT

Weapons Hellion Salvo Limited the maximum number of Rockets a Blackout player can carry to 10.

Armor Players can now properly continue to repair Armor in Blackout with multiple Armor Plates by holding the Interact button.



Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on the game, including Operation Spectre Rising, check out some of our previous coverage.

What do you think about this? Were you experiencing any of these issues before Treyarch patched them?

