New ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Promotion Includes A PlayStation 4 Pro, A Free PS4 Theme, And More

Today, Activision released a brand-new Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 trailer apart of a new “Countdown to Launch” promotion PlayStation also launched today.

To accompany the new trailer and promotion, PlayStation, Activision, and Treyarch have also released a brand-new Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 PlayStation 4 theme on the PlayStation Store that is 100 percent, completely free.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out the new theme, in action, below, courtesy of CharlieIntel:

PlayStation has kicked off the ‘Countdown to Launch’ promotion for Black Ops 4, get a free BO4 theme (US only) //t.co/QSxLUl3PZ4 pic.twitter.com/qIbUpmT4AC — Call of Duty News • charlieINTEL.com (@charlieINTEL) October 5, 2018

But wait there’s more. There’s also wallpapers featuring artwork from both Blackout and Zombies, as well as special Avatars of some of the game’s specialists: Ruin, Torque, Ajax, Crash, and Battery.

And there’s also a chance to win a PlayStation 4 Pro and a PS4 copy of the game. Starting today and running until October 11 (9:00 P.M. PST) players will be able to enter in a giveaway that will dish out a PlayStation 4 Pro in a special tin package, as well as a copy of the game.

You can find the official rules and guidlines to the giveaway here. To enter the sweepstakes, claim your free theme, and download the HD wallpapers, then click here.

The winner will be revealed on October 11 via a livestream that will commence at 10:00 A.M. PST, and which will feature devs on the game Dan Bunting, Jason Blundell, Craig Houston, and David Vonderhaar. During said stream, there will be a give away of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Pro Edition, which comes with a collectible steelbook, an official PopSocket, 10 Specialist patches, three Zombies collectible art cards, a Call of Duty Endowment calling card, a copy of the game, and more.

Further, the same livestream will also see a giveaway of one of the game’s Mystery Box collector’s edition, which includes the collectible Mystery Box, a Darkhorse Zombies comic with an exclusive cover, three special Zombies lithographs, four Zombies Figpins, and more.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is poised to release worldwide on October 12 via the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.