‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Quad Feed Update Starts a Double XP Weekend

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s latest update is now live with the game’s first ever Quad Feed event enabled, an event that means players can earn twice as much experience and progress in multiple game modes.

Announcing the start of the Quad Feed event on Wednesday, Treyarch said players now have until Monday to earn bonus experience by playing as they normally would. Blackout isn’t included in the double experience even, though players can still use some of the bonuses to their advantage.

“It’s Quad Feed time! Now live on all platforms, everyone gets 2XP in MP and Zombies, 2X Tier Boost, 2X Merits, and 2X Nebulium Plasma through 10AM PT Monday, Nov. 26,” Treyarch’s announcement about the update said. “We love a long holiday weekend, and what better way to celebrate?”

The update kicked off the Quad Feed event, but it also pushed some slight changes to different parts of the game including the addition of a new movement option and some miscellaneous fixes. All of those improvements can be found below, separated into the respective categories that they deal with.

GENERAL

Event Quad Feed (now live through 10AM PT Monday, Nov. 26) 2XP in Multiplayer and Zombies 2X Tier Boost in Multiplayer and Blackout 2X Merits in Blackout 2X Nebulium Plasma in Zombies Gameplay Added an option in the Controls menu to toggle Auto Mantle on or off (now live on PS4 and Xbox, coming soon on PC). Applies to Multiplayer and Blackout. Resolved an issue where enabling Sprint Cancels Reload would disable Auto Mantle (now live on PS4 and Xbox, coming soon on PC). Black Market Clarified the description for Signature Weapons to inform players that the Reactive Camo & Masterwork are now available as soon as a Signature Weapon is unlocked. Miscellaneous Fixed an issue where the Cheers! Gesture could not be equipped on Firebreak and Seraph. Fixed an issue where some Stickers were missing their set name.



MULTIPLAYER

Gameplay Resolved a spawn issue in Domination and Control (both Core and Hardcore).



Also mentioned in the update notes though not included in this update itself is another movement option that’s coming in a future update. Auto-Mantle is already enabled for most platforms now that the patch has gone live, but Auto-Sprint isn’t far behind it with Treyarch saying that the feature is currently being tested.

